Fiber Laser Drilling Machine for Automotive Market Research Report 2022

The global Fiber Laser Drilling Machine for Automotive market was valued at 11.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The aerospace industry is one that can benefit greatly from conversion to Laser Drilling Machine. The modern aerospace industry has requirements for millions of holes per turbine engine to provide cooling during operation. These holes are required in a variety of thicknesses, angles, diameters, and geometries. The new class of Laser Drilling Machine offers this industry a faster, more versatile, more consistent, and cost-effective tool to meet their requirements.As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to economic development and the high sales of Fiber Laser Drilling Machine in the international market, the current demand for Fiber Laser Drilling Machine product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in Asia-Pacific is relatively higher due to the downstream demand. Fiber Laser Drilling Machine is mainly manufactured and sold by Trumpf, Bystronic, Coherent, Prima Power and Jenoptik; and these companies occupied about 76.04% market share in 2016. Geographically, Europe is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 29.46% of the global consumption volume in 2016 and share 40.51% of global total revenue. Although sales of Fiber Laser Drilling Machine brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Fiber Laser Drilling Machine field hastily.

By Market Verdors:

Trumpf

Prima Power

Bystronic

Coherent

Winbro

Han`s Laser

HG Laser

By Types:

YAG Laser Drilling Machine

Fiber Laser Drilling Machine

CO2 Laser Drilling Machine

By Applications:

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

