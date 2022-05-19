Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment market was valued at 5323.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fire emergency rescue equipment is the major firefighter equipment used to extinguish fires, in this report, fire emergency rescue equipment refers to the vehicle designed primarily for firefighting operations. In addition, many fire departments often employ their vehicles for various other uses including emergency medical services and rescue purposes.Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment is mainly classified into general equipment and professional equipment. General equipment type segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 76.72% share in 2019 in terms of volume. In the applications, Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment can be used by municipal fire, industrial fire and ARFF. Municipal segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 76.31% in 2019. The remained 23.69% was for Industrial and ARFF fields. For the major players of Fire emergency rescue equipment, Rosenbauer maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by Oshkosh , MORITA, REV Group and Magirus. The Top 5 players accounted for 58.17% of the Global Fire emergency rescue equipment revenue market share in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

MORITA

Magirus

REV Group

Ziegler

Gimaex

Zhongzhuo

CFE

Tianhe

YQ AULD LANG REAL

Jieda Fire-protection

By Types:

General Equipment

Professional Equipment

By Applications:

Municipal Fire

Industrial Fire

ARFF

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General Equipment

1.4.3 Professional Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Municipal Fire

1.5.3 Industrial Fire

1.5.4 ARFF

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fire Emergency Rescue Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

