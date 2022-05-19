Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment market was valued at 169.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-Destructive eddy current testing is widely accepted technologies by enterprises currently, creating a huge demand of the electromagnetic Nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment market.

By Market Verdors:

General Electric

Olympus

DR. Foerster

Zetec

Magnetic Analysis

Mistras

Eddyfi

Russell NDE Systems

TSC Inspection

United Western Technologies

Ashtead Technology

By Types:

Eddy-Current NDT Equipment

Remote Field Testing Equipment

Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing Equipment

Alternating Current Field Measurement Equipment

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Aerospace

Process Industry

Automotive

Foundry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Eddy-Current NDT Equipment

1.4.3 Remote Field Testing Equipment

1.4.4 Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing Equipment

1.4.5 Alternating Current Field Measurement Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Process Industry

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Foundry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electromagnetic NDT Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

