Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Research Report 2022

The global Indoor Air Quality Monitor market was valued at 154.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a term which refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. IAQ can be affected by gases (including carbon monoxide, radon, volatile organic compounds), particulates, microbial contaminants (mold, bacteria), or any mass or energy stressor that can induce adverse health conditions. Source control, filtration and the use of ventilation to dilute contaminants are the primary methods for improving indoor air quality in most buildings. Residential units can further improve indoor air quality by routine cleaning of carpets and area rugs.Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor can measure CO, CO2, temp, humidity; Calculates dew point, wet bulb temperature, or other parameters. In 2018, the global indoor air quality monitor market is expected to be dominated by North America. A number of factors such as the increasing adoption of new advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of gas analyzers and particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments for promoting indoor and outdoor air pollution monitoring, and presence of supporting government regulations are driving the growth of the market in the North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries, growing government emphasis on industry compliance with safety environment regulations, and continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced IAQM products.

By Market Verdors:

GrayWolf

TSI

E Instruments

Bacharach

3M

TESTO

FLUKE

Vaisala

Kanomax

Honeywell Analytics

CETCI

Rotronic

Extech

Aeroqual

DWYER

Telaire

Sper Scientific

MadgeTech

By Types:

Portable Type

Stationary Type

By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Academic

Household

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Indoor Air Quality Monitor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Portable Type

1.4.3 Stationary Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Academic

1.5.5 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market

1.8.1 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Indoor Air Quality Monitor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

