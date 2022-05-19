Handheld Gimbal Market Research Report 2022

The global Handheld Gimbal market was valued at 174.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Handheld Gimbal is a pivoted support that cooperates with the light photographic equipment, such as mainstream sports cameras, mobile phones, micro single which lets the consumer get more stable video material in the movement, and handheld gimbal itself is small, portable, easy operation, etc.The main manufacturers of handheld yuntai are Zhiyun, DJI Tech, FEIYU Tech and Freefly. As the Top 4, these four manufacturers together accounted for 60.97% of the global revenue in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Zhiyun

DJI Tech

FEIYU TECH

Freefly

MOZA

Glidecam

Steadicam (Tiffen)

Ikan

Shape

Hohem

EVO Gimbals

BeStable Cam

Snoppa

Pilotfly

PFY

Movo

SwiftCam

By Types:

2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

By Applications:

Mobile Phone

SLR Camera

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

