Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market Research Report 2022

The global Automotive Electronics Control Unit market was valued at 3147.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The automotive electronic control unit refers to a control device that is composed of integrated circuits and is used to implement a series of functions such as analyzing and processing data. Widely used in the car, and the integration is getting higher and higher. The automotive electronic control unit is mainly composed of input circuits, A/D (analog/digital) converters, microcomputers and output circuits.The high demand for automotive electronic control units is due to the growth in awareness of fuel efficiency and emission control among the manufacturers. An automotive electronic control unit is embedded systems that controls electrical subsystems in a vehicle. The various types of electronic control unit include Engine Control Module (ECM), Powertrain Control Module (PCM), Transmission Control Module (TCM), Brake Control Module (BCM), Body Control Module (BCM) and Suspension Control Module (SCM). These components transmits the vehicle performance to the electronic control unit. The driving factor for the growth of electronic control unit market are low emission and higher fuel efficiency, increasing sales of new vehicles, strict government regulations on reducing vehicle emission, technological advancements and emerging economies. However, the high cost of electronic control unit system acts as a barrier for the growth of automotive electronic control unit market.

By Market Verdors:

Autoliv

Bosch

Denso

Continental

TRW Automotive

By Types:

Transmission Control System

Engine Management System

Antilock Braking System

Climate Control System

Power Steering System

Airbag Restraint System

Body Controls System

By Applications:

Utility Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

