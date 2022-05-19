Wireless IoT Sensors Market Research Report 2022

The global Wireless IoT Sensors market was valued at 3645.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Wireless sensors gather data about local conditions and share findings with other powerful components or platforms for further processing. Sensors are typically distributed across large geographic areas and programmed to communicate with central hubs, gateways, and serversAccording to the type, the market share of wireless IoT sensors produced for traditional wireless network technology is relatively high, about 57.6%. According to the application field in 2020, the consumption of wireless IoT sensors will account for the largest consumption in smart cities about 21.64%

By Market Verdors:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

InvenSense (TDK)

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Omron

Semtech

Sensata Technologies

Vishay

Sensirion AG

By Types:

Traditional Wireless Technology

LPWANs Technology

By Applications:

Smart Cities

Smart Industrial

Smart Building

Smart Connected Vehicles

Smart Energy

Smart Healthcare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wireless IoT Sensors Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Traditional Wireless Technology

1.4.3 LPWANs Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Smart Cities

1.5.3 Smart Industrial

1.5.4 Smart Building

1.5.5 Smart Connected Vehicles

1.5.6 Smart Energy

1.5.7 Smart Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Wireless IoT Sensors Market

1.8.1 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Wireless IoT Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Wireless IoT Sensors Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

