Display Glass Market Research Report 2022

The global Display Glass market was valued at 6296.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.44% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Display glass is a special glass used for thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLEDs, which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.The market concentration of display glass substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 89% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2020, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tunghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 5% of global market.

By Market Verdors:

Corning

AGC

NEG

Tunghsu Optoelectronic

AvanStrate

IRICO Group

Central Glass

LG Chem

By Types:

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5-

By Applications:

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops

Gen. 8/8+

