CMP Pad Regulator Market Research Report 2022

The global CMP Pad Regulator market was valued at 254.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

CMP Pad Regulator, also called CMP Pad Conditioners, is the chemical mechanical planarization regulator of a polishing pad, and is employed to condition a polishing pad to restore the pad planarity and surface roughness.The growth of the global CMP Pad Regulator market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for Wafer. The global 2012-2017 silicon wafer average price was in the declined trend, from about 801$/KSI in 2012 to 757 $/KSI in 2017, with the future capacity growth and raw material changes, prices will be in declined trend. In 2017, global silicon wafer production will reach 10093 MSI from 8683 MSI in 2012. The global CMP Pad Regulator sales volume is valued at 1010 K Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 1682 K Units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2018 and 2025. At present, market is very concentrated. Major manufacturers in the market are 3M, Kinik, Saesol, Entegris, etc. Major manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Asia, such as Taiwan, Japan, Korea, etc. Taiwan is the largest market for CMP Pad Regulator, which accounting for 25.21% global volume share in 2017, followed by South Korea, China, Japan, with 15.78%, 15.71%, and 14.33% volume share in 2017 respectively. China is expected to witness revenue growth at a VAGR of 7.33% from 2018 to 2025. In order to feed the changing technical requirements, CMP Pad Regulator manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, high performance and high durability will be the technology trends of CMP Pad Regulator. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Kinik

Saesol

Entegris

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Materials

Shinhan Diamond

CP TOOLS

By Types:

Conventional Pad Conditioners

CVD Diamond Pad Conditioners

By Applications:

300 mm

200 mm

