Wireless Connectivity Market Research Report 2022

The global Wireless Connectivity market was valued at 204.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The wireless connectivity market is highly diversified and competitive with market players including top-tier and mid-tier companies as well as start-up firms. With the rate of proliferation of smart sensors, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and mainstreaming of many smart applications, the wireless connectivity is expected to become the most important need across application such as consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, Industrial and healthcare, among Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).Wireless Connectivity industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Asia Regions output value accounted for more than 38% of the total output value of global Wireless Connectivity in 2016. Broadcom is the world leading manufacturers in global Wireless Connectivity market with the market share of 19.06% in terms of revenue. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Wireless Connectivity raw material price will be stable in the short term. Raw material price will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Wireless Connectivity. There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

By Market Verdors:

Broadcom

Murata

Qualcomm Atheros

Mediatek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell

By Types:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

ZigBee

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wireless Connectivity Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Wi-Fi

1.4.3 Bluetooth

1.4.4 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

1.4.5 ZigBee

1.4.6 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

1.4.7 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Automotive & Transportation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Wireless Connectivity Market

1.8.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wireless Connectivity Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wireless Connectivity Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Wireless Connectivity Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Wireless Connectivity Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

