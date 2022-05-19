Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Market Research Report 2022

The global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers market was valued at 2917.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon epitaxial wafer refers to the material used to epitaxially grow one or more layers of silicon single crystal film on a silicon single crystal substrate, which is used to manufacture discrete semiconductor devices and integrated circuits.The global well-known brands in Epitaxial Wafers market include Shin-Etsu (SEH) (21.72%), SUMCO (18.93%), Global Wafers (18.33%), Siltronic (10.65%), SK Siltron (8.43%), Wafer Works Corporation (4.97) %), Super Silicon Semiconductor (AST) (1.22%), Nanjing Guosheng Electronics Co., Ltd. (2.71%), Zhejiang Jinruihong (QL Electronics) (5.60%), Silicon Industry Group (2.54%), Hebei Puxing Electronics (2.61%) and others (2.27%). The application area of Epitaxial Wafers include Memory, Logic and microprocessor, Analog chip, Discrete devices and sensors and etc. In terms of types, Epitaxial Wafers can be divided into 300mm (12 inches), 200mm (8 inches), Less than 150mm (below 6 inches). On basis of geography, the Epitaxial Wafers are manufactured in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By Market Verdors:

Shin-Etsu (S.E.H)

SUMCO

Global Wafers

Siltronic

SK Siltron

Wafer Works Corporation

Super Silicon Semiconductor (AST)

Nanjing Guosheng Electronics Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jinruihong (QL Electronics)

Silicon Industry Group

Hebei Puxing Electronics

By Types:

300mm (12 inches)

200mm (8 inches)

Less Than 150mm (Below 6 inches)

By Applications:

Memory

Logic and Microprocessor

Analog Chip

Discrete Devices and Sensors

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 300mm (12 inches)

1.4.3 200mm (8 inches)

1.4.4 Less Than 150mm (Below 6 inches)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Memory

1.5.3 Logic and Microprocessor

1.5.4 Analog Chip

1.5.5 Discrete Devices and Sensors

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Market

1.8.1 Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silicon Epitaxial Wafers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

