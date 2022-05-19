Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon tetrafluoride is the simplest fluorocarbon (CF4). Carbon tetrafluoride is sometimes used as a low-temperature refrigerant. It can be used alone in electronic micromachining or in combination with oxygen as a plasma etchant for silicon, silicon dioxide and silicon nitride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride include Linde, Versum Materials, Air Products & Chemicals, Air Liquide, New Radar Gas, Concorde Speciality Gases, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical, Huate Gas and Dalian Special Gases, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4N

5N

6N

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Industry

Solar Industry

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Versum Materials

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Liquide

New Radar Gas

Concorde Speciality Gases

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Huate Gas

Dalian Special Gases

Feiyuan Group

Fujian Yongjing Technology

Jinhong Gas

Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry

Asia Industrial Gases

Matheson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Grade Carbon Tetrafluoride Product Type

