Technology

Nano CMP Slurry Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
4 3 minutes read

It is one of the three key elements of the CMP process, and its performance and mutual match determine the level of surface smoothness that CMP can achieve. Polishing slurry is a consumable, and it needs to be recycled. It is composed of ultrafine nano-solid particles abrasives, surfactants, stabilizers, oxidants, etc. Solid particles provide grinding, chemical oxidants provide corrosion dissolution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nano CMP Slurry in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
  • Global top five Nano CMP Slurry companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Nano CMP Slurry market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colloidal Silica Slurries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Nano CMP Slurry include Saint-Gobain, DuPont, CMC Materials, JSR Corporation, Merck(Versum Materials), Hachi Chemical, Ace Nanochem, Ferro and WEC Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nano CMP Slurry manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Colloidal Silica Slurries
  • Ceria Slurries

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Wafers
  • Optical Substrate
  • Disk Drive Components
  • Others

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Nano CMP Slurry revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Nano CMP Slurry revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Nano CMP Slurry sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
  • Key companies Nano CMP Slurry sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Saint-Gobain
  • DuPont
  • CMC Materials
  • JSR Corporation
  • Merck(Versum Materials)
  • Hachi Chemical
  • Ace Nanochem
  • Ferro
  • WEC Group
  • Anjimirco Shanghai
  • AGC
  • Fujifilm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nano CMP Slurry Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nano CMP Slurry Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nano CMP Slurry Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nano CMP Slurry Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nano CMP Slurry Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nano CMP Slurry Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nano CMP Slurry Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nano CMP Slurry Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nano CMP Slurry Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nano CMP Slurry Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nano CMP Slurry Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano CMP Slurry Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nano CMP Slurry Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nano CMP Slurry Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Nano CMP Slurry Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
4 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Environmental Disinfection Robots Market Witness Stunning Growth By 2028 | UVC Cleaning Systems, Surfacide, Infection Prevention Technologies

December 28, 2021

Free Space Optics Communication Market Size, Status 2022 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Report By Industry Research Experts| Mostcom Ltd., Trimble Hungary Ltd., AOptix Technologies Inc.

December 16, 2021

Disinfection Equipment Market 2021: Projected To Grow At A Significant Rate With Industry Analysis, Key Leading Industry Players 2028

January 25, 2022

Drone Autopilots Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Challenger Aerospace Systems, Airelectronics

December 15, 2021
Back to top button