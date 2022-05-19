MMA Film & Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Films and Sheet made of methyl methacrylate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MMA Film & Sheet in global, including the following market information:

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five MMA Film & Sheet companies in 2021 (%)

The global MMA Film & Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MMA Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MMA Film & Sheet include Polyurethane Specialties, BASF, 3M, Sumitomo Chemicals, Covestro, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, LyondellBasell Industries, Evonik Industries and Mapei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MMA Film & Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MMA Film

MMA Sheet

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Construction

Advertising

Others

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MMA Film & Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MMA Film & Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MMA Film & Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies MMA Film & Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polyurethane Specialties

BASF

3M

Sumitomo Chemicals

Covestro

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

LyondellBasell Industries

Evonik Industries

Mapei

Ashland

Huntsman Corporation

Chase Corporation

Arkema Group

Lucite International

Unigel Group

Plazit-Polygal Group

PolyOne

Plaskolite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MMA Film & Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MMA Film & Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MMA Film & Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MMA Film & Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MMA Film & Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MMA Film & Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MMA Film & Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MMA Film & Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MMA Film & Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MMA Film & Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MMA Film & Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MMA Film & Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MMA Film & Sheet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MMA Film & Sheet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global MMA Film & Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

