Industrial Automotive Robots Market Research Report 2022

The global Industrial Automotive Robots market was valued at 315.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry.Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly. Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time. Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before it`s complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous. Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Adept Technology

Apex Automation and Robotics

Aurotek

Daihen

Finsar

Kawasaki Robotics

By Types:

Articulated robot

Cartesian robot

SCARA robot

Cylindrical robot

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Applications:

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Dispensing

Assembling and disassembling

Painting

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

