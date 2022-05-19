Topical Pain Relievers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Topical Pain Relievers in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Topical Pain Relievers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cream Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Topical Pain Relievers include Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Teikoku Pharma USA, Topical BioMedics and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Topical Pain Relievers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Topical Pain Relievers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cream
- Spray
- Gel
- Others
Global Topical Pain Relievers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Pharmacy
- Other
Global Topical Pain Relievers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Topical Pain Relievers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Topical Pain Relievers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Teikoku Pharma USA
- Topical BioMedics
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- AdvaCare Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Topical Pain Relievers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Topical Pain Relievers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Topical Pain Relievers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Topical Pain Relievers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Topical Pain Relievers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Topical Pain Relievers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Topical Pain Relievers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Topical Pain Relievers Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Topical Pain Relievers Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Topical Pain Relievers Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Topical Pain Relievers Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
