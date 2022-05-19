Constipation Nutraceuticals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Constipation Nutraceuticals in global, including the following market information:
- Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Constipation Nutraceuticals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Constipation Nutraceuticals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Constipation Nutraceuticals include DuPont, Glanbia, DSM, Associated British Foods, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Group, BASF and Kerry Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Constipation Nutraceuticals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Carotenoids
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Prebiotics and Probiotics
- Amino Acids and Proteins
- Others
Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Adult
- Child
Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Constipation Nutraceuticals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Constipation Nutraceuticals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Constipation Nutraceuticals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Constipation Nutraceuticals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- Glanbia
- DSM
- Associated British Foods
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Tate & Lyle
- Ajinomoto Group
- BASF
- Kerry Group
- Cargill
- ADM
- Arla Foods
- Chr. Hansen Holding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Constipation Nutraceuticals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Constipation Nutraceuticals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Constipation Nutraceuticals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Constipation Nutraceuticals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Constipation Nutraceuticals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Constipation Nutraceuticals Companies
