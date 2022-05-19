EPDM Foam Rubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EPDM rubber foam is a material with excellent thermal insulation properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EPDM Foam Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five EPDM Foam Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global EPDM Foam Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Closed Cell Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EPDM Foam Rubber include Armacell, Fostek Corporation, Roop koepp, L?isolante K-Flex, Kaimann GmbH, Huamei Energy-Saving, Aeroflex and NMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EPDM Foam Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Closed Cell Rubber

Semi-closed Cell Rubber

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global EPDM Foam Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EPDM Foam Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EPDM Foam Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EPDM Foam Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies EPDM Foam Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armacell

Fostek Corporation

Roop koepp

L?isolante K-Flex

Kaimann GmbH

Huamei Energy-Saving

Aeroflex

NMC

