IP Cameras Market Research Report 2022

The global IP Cameras market was valued at 993.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.Currently, IP Cameras is widely accepted in developed markets and the adoption rate is expected to increase in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific. Increasing exposure to Internet Protocol along with 3G and 4G networks will further increase use of mobile platforms in most of the sectors especially in the surveillance systems. The other crucial drivers for this market are real-time access, video analytics, technological innovations, integration of wireless technologies, and affordability of surveillance, government initiatives and security concern. However, factors like lack of awareness and privacy concerns are lowering the adoption of IP Cameras. Lower technological awareness among the population and uncertainty in the government regulations is hindering market growth rate to a certain extent. The IP Cameras market is fragmented in nature, as various components are manufactured by different manufacturers. This decreases the bargaining power of supplier, as cost switching is possible among the consumers. Moreover, technological innovation can be considered as a principal strategy to increase bargaining power of suppliers. Competitive rivalry among market players is observed to be very high mainly due to large number of small to medium players competing with each other in order to increase its market share and relevance.

By Market Verdors:

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Apexis

By Types:

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

By Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IP Cameras Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IP Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Centralized IP Cameras

1.4.3 Decentralized IP Cameras

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IP Cameras Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.5.4 Manufacturing/Factory Use

1.5.5 Public & Government Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global IP Cameras Market

1.8.1 Global IP Cameras Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global IP Cameras Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global IP Cameras Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global IP Cameras Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers IP Cameras Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global IP Cameras Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global IP Cameras Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America IP Cameras Sales Volume

