Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dipropylene glycol has many uses as a plasticizer, an intermediate in industrial chemical reactions, a polymerization initiator or monomer, and a solvent. Its low toxicity and solvent properties make it an ideal additive for perfume, skin and hair care products. It is also a common ingredient in commercial nebulizers used in the fog industry of the entertainment industry.Dow and LyondellBasell, the major players in the industry, accounted for 37.81% and 20.09% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, the U.S. has the highest share of regional income, reaching 37.18% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market

Dow

LyondellBasell

SKC

Repsol

INEOS

Shell

BASF

Huntsman

CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals

Manali Petrochemicals

ADEKA

Hi-tech Spring Chemical

By Types:

Fragrance Grade

Industrial Grade

By Applications:

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Polyurethane Polyols

Alkyd Resins

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Fragrance Grade

1.4.3 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Cosmetics and Fragrances

1.5.3 Plasticizers

1.5.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins

1.5.5 Polyurethane Polyols

1.5.6 Alkyd Resins

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market

1.8.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

