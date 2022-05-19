Global PVC Roofing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global PVC Roofing market was valued at 1372.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Made from polyvinyl chloride (or in layman`s terms, plastic), PVC is a great single-ply roofing solution. It`s made from a lower percentage of oil and petroleum than thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) or ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM). As a cool roof membrane, it carries both Energy Star and Cool Roof ratings. PVC roofing is a single-ply roofing solution used on residential, commercial or industrial roofs that are flat or low sloped.Global PVC Roofing key players include Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 19%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, 1.5mm is the largest segment, with a share over 39%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Non-Residential, followed by Residential.
By Market Verdors:
- Soprema Group
- GAF
- Sika
- Duro-Last
- Johns Manville
- TECHNONICOL
- Firestone
- Carlisle
- CKS
- Versico?
- Jianguo Weiye Waterproof
- Hongyuan Waterproof
- FiberTite
- Fosroc
- Bauder
- IB Roof Systems
- Custom Seal Roofing
- Joaboa Technology
- Polyglass
By Types:
- 1.2 mm
- 1.5 mm
- 2.0 mm and Others
By Applications:
- Non-Residential
- Residential
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
