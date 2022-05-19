Global PVC Roofing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PVC Roofing market was valued at 1372.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Made from polyvinyl chloride (or in layman`s terms, plastic), PVC is a great single-ply roofing solution. It`s made from a lower percentage of oil and petroleum than thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) or ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM). As a cool roof membrane, it carries both Energy Star and Cool Roof ratings. PVC roofing is a single-ply roofing solution used on residential, commercial or industrial roofs that are flat or low sloped.Global PVC Roofing key players include Soprema Group, GAF, Sika, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 19%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 32%, followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific, both have a share about 55 percent. In terms of product, 1.5mm is the largest segment, with a share over 39%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Non-Residential, followed by Residential.

By Market Verdors:

Soprema Group

GAF

Sika

Duro-Last

Johns Manville

TECHNONICOL

Firestone

Carlisle

CKS

Versico?

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hongyuan Waterproof

FiberTite

Fosroc

Bauder

IB Roof Systems

Custom Seal Roofing

Joaboa Technology

Polyglass

By Types:

1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm and Others

By Applications:

Non-Residential

Residential

