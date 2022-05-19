Global Soft Ferrite Core Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Soft Ferrite Core market was valued at 1728.36 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Soft ferrite is a ferromagnetic oxide with Fe2O3 as the main component, which is produced by powder metallurgy method. There are mn-zn, cu-zn, ni-zn, etc. Among them, the output and amount of mn-zn ferrite is the largest, and the resistivity of mn-zn ferrite is low, ranging from 1 ~ 10 ohm/m, which is generally used at frequencies below 100kHZ. Cu-zn and ni-zn ferrites have a resistivity of 102 ~ 104 ohm/m and a low loss in the radio frequency range of 100kHz ~ 10 MHZ. They are commonly used in radio antenna coils and radio intermediate frequency transformers. Ferrite is a special non-metallic magnetic material, which belongs to the ferromagnetic range. Ferrite is a compound oxide made by combining iron oxides (such as Fe2O3) with some other metal oxides by a special process.

The most typical is the conforming oxide series with trivalent iron as the basic composition, which mainly includes three categories: MnZn series, NiZn series and MgZn series.At present, in developed countries, the Soft Ferrite Core industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Soft Ferrite Core production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include TDK, Hengdian East Magnetic, MAGNETICS, TDG, Acme Electronics, FERROXCUBE, FERROXCUBE, Lianyung.com, Rianyung.com, New Century Magnetic, Sanhe Electronics, Fenhua Hi-tech, etc.

By Market Verdors:

TDK

DMEGC

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Nanjing New Conda

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

JPMF

KaiYuan Magnetism

Samwha Electronics

Fenghua Advanced Technology

By Types:

Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core

Manganese-Zinc Ferrite Core

Magnesium-Zinc Ferrite Core

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Communication

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Soft Ferrite Core Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Soft Ferrite Core Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Nickel-Zinc Ferrite Core

1.4.3 Manganese-Zinc Ferrite Core

1.4.4 Magnesium-Zinc Ferrite Core

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Soft Ferrite Core Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Household Appliances

1.5.4 Communication

1.5.5 Automotive

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Soft Ferrite Core Market

1.8.1 Global Soft Ferrite Core Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Soft Ferrite Core Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Soft Ferrite Core Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Soft Ferrite Core Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Soft Ferrite Core Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Soft Ferrite Core Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

