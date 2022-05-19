Global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Magnesium Oxide Anti-Fire Boards market was valued at 1786.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

It is lightweight and used in residential and commercial construction. Our MgO board is totally resistant to fire and has many benefits for durability and longevity. It is water, termite, sound, mould, bacteria and impact resistant, making it your number one choice.The technical barriers of magnesium oxide anti-fire board are relatively low, and the major country is China, Asia is the largest producer and consumer, almost 55% of total consumption in 2019, followed by Europe with 23% of consumption share.

By Market Verdors:

Magnum Board Products

Foreverboard California

SINH Building Solutions (MAGOXX)

Ukrmagnesit

Magnesium Boards Factory

Suparna

Douglas Overseas

Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials

Zhongshan Gemtree Building Materials

ROCKMAX

Chinsunboard

Huizhou Meisen Board

MagMatrix

Changzhou Bulu Science and Technology

Yongjia Decorative Material

Ruenzhong Building Material

Shanghai Xinlong Fireproofing

Suqian Tianyi

Pengfei Fireproof New Materials

Tongxing

By Types:

Thin (Below 8 mm)

Medium (8-15 mm)

Thick (Above 15mm)

By Applications:

Wall

Furniture

Floor

Ceiling

