Automation in Biopharma Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automation in Biopharma in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automation in Biopharma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automation in Biopharma market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IoT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automation in Biopharma include GE, PerkinElmer, Tecan Journal, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Peak Analysis & Automation, Sartorius, Siemens and Rockwell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automation in Biopharma companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automation in Biopharma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automation in Biopharma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IoT

AI

Digital Twin

AR & VR

Predictive Analytics

Cloud Computing

Global Automation in Biopharma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automation in Biopharma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Pharmaceutical Factory

Small and Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Factory

Biopharmaceutical Laboratory

Other

Global Automation in Biopharma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automation in Biopharma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automation in Biopharma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automation in Biopharma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE

PerkinElmer

Tecan Journal

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker Corporation

Peak Analysis & Automation

Sartorius

Siemens

Rockwell

Zenith (Cognizant)

RheoSense, Inc.

Werum

Emerson

TetraScience

BioProcess International

Novasep

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automation in Biopharma Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automation in Biopharma Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automation in Biopharma Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automation in Biopharma Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automation in Biopharma Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automation in Biopharma Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automation in Biopharma Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automation in Biopharma Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automation in Biopharma Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automation in Biopharma Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation in Biopharma Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automation in Biopharma Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automation in Biopharma Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

