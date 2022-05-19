Technology

Global D-Mannose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global D-Mannose market was valued at 14.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

 

D-Mannose is a monosaccharide, the formula C6H12O6, white crystal or crystalline powder, sweet with bitter. It is easily soluble in water, slightly soluble in ethanol. D-Mannose form easily crystalline compounds with calcium chloride, and display a complex variable optical effects. D-Mannose can turn sour by yeast.Leading players in D-Mannose industry are Danisco (DuPont), Hebei Huaxu, Naturesupplies, Douglas, Huachang, etc. Danisco (DuPont) is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 31.35% share in 2016. Hebei Huaxu and Huachang are the leading players in China, with the market share of about 6.84% and 8.10% in 2016. In future, the world D-mannose consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. With the development of economy, D-mannose has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in food additives and supplements downstream products, the world D-mannose capacity will continue to expand.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Danisco(Dupont)
  • Naturesupplies
  • Douglas Laboratories
  • Sweet Cures
  • Hebei Huaxu
  • Huachang
  • Hubei Widely
  • Specom Biochemical

 

By Types:

 

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

 

By Applications:

 

  • Food Additives
  • Anti-inflammatory
  • Dietary Supplement

 

Key Indicators Analysed

 

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

 

Key Reasons to Purchase

 

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by D-Mannose Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global D-Mannose Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global D-Mannose Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Additives

1.5.3 Anti-inflammatory

1.5.4 Dietary Supplement

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global D-Mannose Market

1.8.1 Global D-Mannose Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global D-Mannose Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global D-Mannose Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global D-Mannose Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers D-Mannose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global D-Mannose Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global D-Mannose Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America D-Mannose Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America D-Mannose Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

