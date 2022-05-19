Global D-Mannose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global D-Mannose market was valued at 14.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

D-Mannose is a monosaccharide, the formula C6H12O6, white crystal or crystalline powder, sweet with bitter. It is easily soluble in water, slightly soluble in ethanol. D-Mannose form easily crystalline compounds with calcium chloride, and display a complex variable optical effects. D-Mannose can turn sour by yeast.Leading players in D-Mannose industry are Danisco (DuPont), Hebei Huaxu, Naturesupplies, Douglas, Huachang, etc. Danisco (DuPont) is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 31.35% share in 2016. Hebei Huaxu and Huachang are the leading players in China, with the market share of about 6.84% and 8.10% in 2016. In future, the world D-mannose consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. With the development of economy, D-mannose has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in food additives and supplements downstream products, the world D-mannose capacity will continue to expand.

By Market Verdors:

Danisco(Dupont)

Naturesupplies

Douglas Laboratories

Sweet Cures

Hebei Huaxu

Huachang

Hubei Widely

Specom Biochemical

By Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Applications:

Food Additives

Anti-inflammatory

Dietary Supplement

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by D-Mannose Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global D-Mannose Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global D-Mannose Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Additives

1.5.3 Anti-inflammatory

1.5.4 Dietary Supplement

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global D-Mannose Market

1.8.1 Global D-Mannose Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global D-Mannose Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global D-Mannose Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global D-Mannose Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers D-Mannose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global D-Mannose Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global D-Mannose Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America D-Mannose Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America D-Mannose Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

