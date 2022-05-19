IT (Information Technology) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IT (Information Technology) in Global, including the following market information:
Global IT (Information Technology) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IT (Information Technology) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IT Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IT (Information Technology) include IBM, Fujitsu, Amazon, Oracle, Google, SAP, AT&T, Apple and Verizon Communications, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IT (Information Technology) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IT (Information Technology) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT (Information Technology) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- IT Services
- Computer Hardware
- Telecom
- Software Products
Global IT (Information Technology) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT (Information Technology) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Business
- Education
- Medical
- Communication
- Electronic Government
- Other
Global IT (Information Technology) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IT (Information Technology) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies IT (Information Technology) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies IT (Information Technology) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Fujitsu
- Amazon
- Oracle
- SAP
- AT&T
- Apple
- Verizon Communications
- Microsoft
- China Mobile Ltd
- Baidu
- Alibaba
- Netease
- Tencent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IT (Information Technology) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IT (Information Technology) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IT (Information Technology) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IT (Information Technology) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IT (Information Technology) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IT (Information Technology) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IT (Information Technology) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IT (Information Technology) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT (Information Technology) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IT (Information Technology) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT (Information Technology) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT (Information Technology) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT (Information Technolo
