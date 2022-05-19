Global Membrane Filtration Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Membrane Filtration market was valued at 434.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Membrane Filtration market. Membrane Filtrations or “membranes” are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.The Membrane Filtration industry has many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Membrane Filtration can be divided into the following categories, reverse osmosis membrane, microfiltration membrane, ultrafiltration membrane and nanofiltration membrane, of which, reverse osmosis membrane is the most important type of application, accounting for 43.6% of the global membrane separation market in 2016. This proportion is higher in underdevelopment areas such as China. Inorganic Membrane products market is rarely small compare to the Organic Membrane products. Inorganic product is dominated by ceramic membrane, and its price is 4-8 times higher than that of PVDF products, and usually used in the acid and alkali resistant environment, like pharmaceutical industry.

By Market Verdors:

SUEZ (GE Water)

DOW

Asahi Kasei

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray

Koch Membrane Systems

Vontron

Microdyn-Nadir

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evoqua

3M (Membrana)

Pentair (X-Flow)

Toyobo

KUBOTA

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Synder Filtration

BASF(inge GmbH)

Pall Corporation

Canpure

Parker Hannifin

CITIC Envirotech

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

Hangzhou Hualv

Hangzhou NW

Zhaojin Motian

Ningbo Changqi Porous

By Types:

Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

Nano-filtration Membranes (NF)

By Applications:

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial & Manufacturing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Membrane Filtration Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Membrane Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

1.4.3 Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

1.4.4 Microfiltration Membranes (MF)

1.4.5 Nano-filtration Membranes (NF)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Membrane Filtration Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Water Treatment

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Membrane Filtration Market

1.8.1 Global Membrane Filtration Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Membrane Filtration Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Membrane Filtration Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Membrane Filtration Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Membrane Filtration Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

