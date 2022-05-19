SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Business analytics (BA) is the practice of iterative, methodical exploration of an organization’s data, with an emphasis on statistical analysis. Business analytics is used by companies committed to data-driven decision-making. This report mainly studeis SaaS-based Business Analytics market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SaaS-based Business Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7085161/global-saasbased-business-analytics-forecast-2022-2028-387
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global SaaS-based Business Analytics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-site Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SaaS-based Business Analytics include Microsoft, Qlik, SAS, Salesforce.com, TIBCO Software, Birst, Oracle, GoodData and Host Analytics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SaaS-based Business Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- On-site
-
- Cloud
åÊ
åÊ
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- BFSI
-
- Retail
-
- Telecom
-
- Media and entertainment
-
- Healthcare
-
- Energy and utilities
åÊ
åÊ
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
-
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
åÊ
åÊ
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
åÊ
-
- Key companies SaaS-based Business Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies SaaS-based Business Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
åÊ
åÊ
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
åÊ
-
- Microsoft
-
- Qlik
-
- SAS
-
- Salesforce.com
-
- TIBCO Software
-
- Birst
-
- Oracle
-
- GoodData
-
- Host Analytics
-
- IBM
-
- SAP
-
- Teradata
-
- Zoomdata
åÊ
åÊ
Table of content
åÊ
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SaaS-based Business Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SaaS-based Business Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SaaS-based Business Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS-based Business Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SaaS-based Business Analytics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
åÊ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
åÊ