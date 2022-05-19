SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Business analytics (BA) is the practice of iterative, methodical exploration of an organization’s data, with an emphasis on statistical analysis. Business analytics is used by companies committed to data-driven decision-making. This report mainly studeis SaaS-based Business Analytics market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SaaS-based Business Analytics in Global, including the following market information:

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SaaS-based Business Analytics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-site Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SaaS-based Business Analytics include Microsoft, Qlik, SAS, Salesforce.com, TIBCO Software, Birst, Oracle, GoodData and Host Analytics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SaaS-based Business Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-site



Cloud



Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI



Retail



Telecom



Media and entertainment



Healthcare



Energy and utilities



Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SaaS-based Business Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies SaaS-based Business Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft



Qlik



SAS



Salesforce.com



TIBCO Software



Birst



Oracle



GoodData



Host Analytics



IBM



SAP



Teradata



Zoomdata



