Domain Name System Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Domain Name System (DNS) is a decentralized naming system for computers, services, or any resource connected to the Internet or a private network. It consists of various information with domain names assigned to each of the participating entities. It translates the domain names into the numerical Internet protocol (IP) addresses required for identifying computer services and devices with the underlying network protocols. The DNS is an essential component of the functionality of the Internet, as it provides a worldwide, distributed directory service. This report mainly studies Domain Name System Service market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Domain Name System Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Domain Name System Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Domain Name System Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Managed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Domain Name System Service include GoDaddy, MarkMonitor, NetNames, Verisign, Akamai Technologies, Dyn, DNS Made Easy, DNSPod and EasyDNS Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Domain Name System Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Domain Name System Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Domain Name System Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Managed
- Standalone
Global Domain Name System Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Domain Name System Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Businesses
- Medium-sized Businesses
- Large Enterprises
- Other
Global Domain Name System Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Domain Name System Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Domain Name System Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Domain Name System Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GoDaddy
- MarkMonitor
- NetNames
- Verisign
- Akamai Technologies
- Dyn
- DNS Made Easy
- DNSPod
- EasyDNS Technologies
- Moniker Online Services
- MyDomain
- Network Solutions
- Rackspace DNS Cloud
- Cloudflare
- Neustar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Domain Name System Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Domain Name System Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Domain Name System Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Domain Name System Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Domain Name System Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Domain Name System Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Domain Name System Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Domain Name System Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Domain Name System Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Domain Name System Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domain Name System Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Domain Name System Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Domain Name System Service Companies
