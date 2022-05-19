Cross-border E-commerce Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Internet allows consumers to shop online globally, purchasing products and services that may be unavailable or prohibitively expensive in their home countries from websites in other countries and from marketplaces such as Alibaba Groups Tmall.com that host multinational merchants. This phenomenon, known as cross-border e-commerce or international e-commerce, is growing as advancing technologies help reduce problems associated with international payments, long shipping times and language barriers making it possible to shop online anywhere and everywhere by laptop and smartphone.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cross-border E-commerce in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7085162/global-crossborder-ecommerce-forecast-2022-2028-880
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cross-border E-commerce market was valued at 548140 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1443340 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Clothes, Shoes & Accessories Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cross-border E-commerce include AliExpress, EBay, Amazon, Taobao, Tmall Global, ETao, JD, Wish and Newegg and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cross-border E-commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- Clothes, Shoes & Accessories
-
- Health & Beauty Products
-
- Personal Electronics
-
- Computer Hardware
-
- Jewelry, Gems & Watches
åÊ
åÊ
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- B2B
-
- B2C
-
- C2C
-
- Others
åÊ
åÊ
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
åÊ
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
-
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
åÊ
åÊ
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
åÊ
-
- Key companies Cross-border E-commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Cross-border E-commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
åÊ
åÊ
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
åÊ
-
- AliExpress
-
- EBay
-
- Amazon
-
- Taobao
-
- Tmall Global
-
- ETao
-
- JD
-
- Wish
-
- Newegg
-
- Lazada
åÊ
åÊ
Table of content
åÊ
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cross-border E-commerce Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cross-border E-commerce Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cross-border E-commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cross-border E-commerce Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cross-border E-commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cross-border E-commerce Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cross-border E-commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cross-border E-commerce Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cross-border E-commerce Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cross-border E-commerce Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cross-border E-commerce Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
åÊ
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
åÊ