Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc. ?PIGS? are the devices which are inserted into the pipeline and travel throughout to record the blockage, affected parts of the pipeline. There are mainly two types of Pigs such as ?utility pigs? which are used to clean and separating the batch and in-line inspection, second type of pigs are ?ILI Tools?, which are also known as intelligent pigs and are used to collect information such as condition of the pipeline and intensity of the problem and location. Intelligent Pipeline Pigging is a large piece of machinery pulled together with powerful technology that help with the maintenance of transmission pipelines. This report mainly studies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7085247/global-intelligent-pipeline-pigging-service-forecast-2022-2028-392

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service market was valued at 956.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1448 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service include T.D. Williamson, Rosen, Baker Hughes(GE), NDT Global, 3P Services, Onstream, Enduro Pipeline Services, Dacon Inspection Services and Intertek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

åÊ

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)



Ultrasonic Test (UT)



Others



åÊ

åÊ

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

åÊ

Oil products



Gas products



åÊ

åÊ

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

åÊ

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



åÊ

åÊ

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

åÊ

Key companies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



åÊ

åÊ

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

åÊ

T.D. Williamson



Rosen



Baker Hughes(GE)



NDT Global



3P Services



Onstream



Enduro Pipeline Services



Dacon Inspection Services



Intertek



Entegra



Romstar



åÊ

åÊ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-intelligent-pipeline-pigging-service-forecast-2022-2028-392-7085247

Table of content

åÊ

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-intelligent-pipeline-pigging-service-forecast-2022-2028-392-7085247

åÊ

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

åÊ