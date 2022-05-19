Technology

Dental Practice Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
3 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Practice Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7089071/global-dental-practice-management-software-forecast-2022-2028-977

The global Dental Practice Management Software market was valued at 1909 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3039.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Practice Management Software include Curve Dental, Practice-Web, Dentrix Ascend, Planet DDS, Dovetail, Dentimax, iDental Soft, ACE Dental and Maxident Dental Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Practice Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

åÊ

    • On-Premise

 

    • Cloud-based

åÊ

åÊ

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

åÊ

    • Dental Clinic

 

    • Dental Hospital

 

    • Others

åÊ

åÊ

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

åÊ

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

åÊ

åÊ

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

åÊ

    • Key companies Dental Practice Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Dental Practice Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

åÊ

åÊ

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

åÊ

    • Curve Dental

 

    • Practice-Web

 

    • Dentrix Ascend

 

    • Planet DDS

 

    • Dovetail

 

    • Dentimax

 

    • iDental Soft

 

    • ACE Dental

 

    • Maxident Dental Software

 

    • Open Dental Software

 

    • MOGO Cloud

 

    • Dentisoft

åÊ

åÊ

Table of content

åÊ

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dental Practice Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dental Practice Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dental Practice Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Practice Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Dental Practice Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Practice Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Practice Manage

åÊ

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
åÊ

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
3 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Mobile Value-Added Services Market is Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Demand, Development, Revenue and Forecast Till 2027

December 16, 2021

Global Sterile Lap Sponges Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

6 days ago

Global Sales & Ops Planning Software Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

December 17, 2021

Raised Access Floor Market Analysis, Size, Importance And Regional Outlook 2021

January 4, 2022
Back to top button