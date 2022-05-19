Dental Practice Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Practice Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Practice Management Software market was valued at 1909 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3039.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Practice Management Software include Curve Dental, Practice-Web, Dentrix Ascend, Planet DDS, Dovetail, Dentimax, iDental Soft, ACE Dental and Maxident Dental Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Practice Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise



Cloud-based



Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinic



Dental Hospital



Others



Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Practice Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Dental Practice Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Curve Dental



Practice-Web



Dentrix Ascend



Planet DDS



Dovetail



Dentimax



iDental Soft



ACE Dental



Maxident Dental Software



Open Dental Software



MOGO Cloud



Dentisoft



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Practice Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Practice Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Practice Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Practice Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Dental Practice Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Practice Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dental Practice Manage

