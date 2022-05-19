Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) include Microsoft, IBM, SAP, Oracle, Delta, HITACHI, Westell Technologies, Vertiv and Samsung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Software
- Hardware
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Family
- Mall
- Factory
- Others
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- IBM
- SAP
- Oracle
- Delta
- HITACHI
- Westell Technologies
- Vertiv
- Samsung
- Canon
- Lorex
- Sony
- Honeywell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RIMS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Intelligent Monitoring System (RI
