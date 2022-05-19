Global Arachidonic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Arachidonic Acid market was valued at 158.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Arachidonic acid is one of the essential acids in the Omega-6 group. The reason for it, being an essential acid, is that it is stored in the cell membranes and sends signals of adaptive changes in the events of muscle damages. The lack of natural arachidonic acid in the body requires a separate intake of it in the form of tablets, syrups, or injections.The market is segmented based on the end use application of arachidonic acid produced such as non-human use and human use. The non-human usable acid which includes animal feed and accounts for the major share of the market and is expected to take a leap forward over the forecast period, owing to the increasing animal care awareness in the society. While the market for human usable ARA is well established in North America and Europe, on account of more number of educated citizens and increased levels of healthcare awareness. The market is expected to witness a significant growth in Asia-Pacific region owing to the continuously growing end use applications such as medicines, animal care products, bodybuilding food supplements, and steroids.

By Market Verdors:

DSM

BASF

Cargill

Suntory

Martek

Cabio

Guangdong Runke

Wuhan Fuxing

Changsha Jiage

Hubei Hengshuo

Wuhan Weishunda

Kingdomway

Xuchang Yuanhua

By Types:

Animal Source

Plant Source

By Applications:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

