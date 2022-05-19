Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold Chain Drug Logistics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7088842/global-cold-chain-drug-logistics-forecast-2022-2028-766

The global Cold Chain Drug Logistics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Airways Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Chain Drug Logistics include Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC), Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., DHL and Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Chain Drug Logistics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

åÊ

Airways



Roadways



Seaways



åÊ

åÊ

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

åÊ

Reagent Transport



Vaccine Transport



Tablet Transport



åÊ

åÊ

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

åÊ

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



åÊ

åÊ

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

åÊ

Key companies Cold Chain Drug Logistics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Cold Chain Drug Logistics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



åÊ

åÊ

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

åÊ

Americold Logistics



SSI SCHAEFER



Preferred Freezer Services (Bay Grove Capital, LLC)



Burris Logistics



Kloosterboer



AGRO Merchants Group, LLC



NewCold Cooperatief U.A.



DHL



Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata



BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Automation)



Nichirei



OOCL Logistics



JWD Group



CWT Limited



SCG Logistics



Best Cold Chain



AIT



Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd



ColdEX



åÊ

åÊ

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cold-chain-drug-logistics-forecast-2022-2028-766-7088842

Table of content

åÊ

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Chain Drug Logistics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Chain Drug Logistics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cold Chain Drug Logistics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Chain Drug Logistics Companies

4 Market Si

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-cold-chain-drug-logistics-forecast-2022-2028-766-7088842

åÊ

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

åÊ