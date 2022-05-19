Technology

Traffic Monitoring System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traffic Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traffic Monitoring System include SWARCO, Sumitomo Electric Industries, FLIR Systems, Jenoptik, Pepperl + Fuchs, Fujitsu, Kapsch TrafficCom, Cubic and Clearview Intelligence, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traffic Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Hardware

 

    • Software

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Urban Traffic

 

    • Parking Management

 

    • Info-mobility

 

    • Public Transport

 

    • Freeway

 

    • Others

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies Traffic Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies Traffic Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • SWARCO

 

    • Sumitomo Electric Industries

 

    • FLIR Systems

 

    • Jenoptik

 

    • Pepperl + Fuchs

 

    • Fujitsu

 

    • Kapsch TrafficCom

 

    • Cubic

 

    • Clearview Intelligence

 

    • Indra Sistemas

 

    • Brigade Electronics Group Plc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traffic Monitoring System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traffic Monitoring System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traffic Monitoring System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traffic Monitoring System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traffic Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traffic Monitoring System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Traffic Monitoring System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Monitoring System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Monitoring System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Monitoring System Companies
