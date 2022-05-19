Cable Sleeving and Protection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Sleeving and Protection in global, including the following market information:
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilometers)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Cable Sleeving and Protection companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cable Sleeving and Protection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cable Sleeving and Protection include Legrand, HellermannTyton, ABB, Schneider-Electric, Hubbell, Unitech, HUA WEI, Hilltop Products and Atkore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cable Sleeving and Protection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- PTFE
- Silicone
- Halogen-free Materials
- Others
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Industry
- Communication Industry
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Others
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilometers)
Global Cable Sleeving and Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cable Sleeving and Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cable Sleeving and Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cable Sleeving and Protection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilometers)
- Key companies Cable Sleeving and Protection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Legrand
- HellermannTyton
- ABB
- Schneider-Electric
- Hubbell
- Unitech
- HUA WEI
- Hilltop Products
- Atkore
- Robroy Industries
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Pipelife International (Wienerberger)
- Electri-Flex
- Frnkische Industrial
- NORRES
- Centriforce
