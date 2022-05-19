Global Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films market was valued at 4892.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films is a kind of transparent barrier film which evaporates aluminum oxide or silicon oxide to pet, OPP, OPA and other basic materials, among which the alumina coated PET film is the most common.Transparent evaporation barrier packaging film is used in packaging industry. At present, the production area of Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films in the world is mainly Japan. In 2019, Japan has the largest manufacturing and export area of transparent vapor plating barrier packaging film in the world, accounting for about 39% of the production of Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Film. China`s Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Film ranked second, accounting for about 19% of the output. In the Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films industry, there are relatively many enterprises engaged in Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films industry. The main manufacturers include Toppan Printing, Toray, Dai Nippon Printing, Mondi, Mitsubishi Chemical and TOYOBO, etc. In 2019, Toppan Printing is the world`s largest producer, accounting for about 17% of the global market share of Transparent Vapor Deposition Packaging Films.

By Market Verdors:

Toppan Printing

Toray Advanced Film

Dai Nippon Printing

Mondi

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

TOYOBO

Amcor

Zhejiang Changhai Packaging Group (CH Packaging)

Jindal

Guangdong Zhengyi Packaging

Wipak

OIKE

Shanghai Radix Vacuum Metallising

REIKO

Foshan Cailong Metallic Packaging Material

Celplast Metallized Products

Ningbo Ruicheng Packing Material

Ultimet

Huangshan Novel

By Types:

Evaporated Silicon Oxide

Evaporated Aluminum Oxide

By Applications:

Medical Drug Packaging

Electronic Parts Packaging

Food Packaging

