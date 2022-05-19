Technology

Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrically conductive elastomers are widely used in defense industry, aerospace, communication networks, consumer electronics and other fields.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Conductive Elastomers in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Electrically Conductive Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrically Conductive Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conductive Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Elastomers include Dow Corning, GE, Wacker Chemie AG, SOUDAL, STOMIL SANOK, 3M and Ganchun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrically Conductive Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Conductive Silica
  • Other

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Others

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrically Conductive Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Electrically Conductive Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Electrically Conductive Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Electrically Conductive Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Electrically Conductive Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Dow Corning
  • GE
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • SOUDAL
  • STOMIL SANOK
  • 3M
  • Ganchun

