Restaurant Online Ordering System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report mainly studies restaurant online ordering market. The Online Ordering System can be defined as a simple and convenient way for customers to purchase food online, without having to go to the restaurant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Restaurant Online Ordering System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Restaurant Online Ordering System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Restaurant Online Ordering System include Menufy, Restolabs, Olo, MenuDrive, Toast POS, ChowNow, Orders2me, Upserve and Square, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Restaurant Online Ordering System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web-based



On-premise



Managed



Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Food & Drink Specialists



Convenience Stores



Restaurants



Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Restaurant Online Ordering System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Restaurant Online Ordering System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Menufy



Restolabs



Olo



MenuDrive



Toast POS



ChowNow



Orders2me



Upserve



Square



iMenu360



GloriaFood



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Restaurant Online Ordering System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Restaurant Online Ordering System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Restaurant Online Ordering System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Restaurant Online Ordering System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Restaurant Online Ordering System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Restaurant Online Ordering System Companies

