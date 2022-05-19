Photomedicine Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photomedicine Technology refers to the use of various technologies such as lasers, dichroic lamps and light-emitting diodes to emit light at specific frequencies.The appropriate penetration of light at target sites and at specific frequencies will alter the cellular and molecular mechanisms of tissues and cure various diseases collectively.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photomedicine Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Photomedicine Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photomedicine Technology market was valued at 418.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 500.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Laser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Photomedicine Technology include Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Biolitec AG, Quantel Medical, THOR Laser and Verilux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Photomedicine Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photomedicine Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Photomedicine Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laser



Dichroic Light



Light-emitting Diode

Global Photomedicine Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Photomedicine Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Eye



Oncology



Otolaryngology



Department of Gynaecology



Other

Global Photomedicine Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Photomedicine Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photomedicine Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Photomedicine Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lumenis



Alma Lasers



Biolitec AG



Quantel Medical



THOR Laser



Verilux

