Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Virtual reality (VR) for healthcare is an experience taking place within simulated and immersive environments that can be similar to or completely different from the real world in medical filed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical, WorldViz, CAE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Vital Images and Laerdal Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware



Software



Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Training



Treatment



Others



Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Virtual Reality(VR) for Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Healthcare



GE Healthcare



Intuitive Surgical



WorldViz



CAE Healthcare



Siemens Healthcare



Vital Images



Laerdal Medical



