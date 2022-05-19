Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market was valued at 1785.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5691.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) include Everyday Speech, Peekapak, Nearpod, EVERFI, Purpose Prep, Social Express, Aperture Education, Rethink ED and Committee for Children, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- kindergarten
- Primary School
- Junior High School
- High School
- Others
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Everyday Speech
- Peekapak
- Nearpod
- EVERFI
- Purpose Prep
- Social Express
- Aperture Education
- Rethink ED
- Committee for Children
- Emotional ABCs
- Taproot Learning
- SEL Adventures
- BASE Education
- Panorama Education
- Evolutions Labs
- Hoonuit
- The Conover Company
- ScholarCentric
- ONEder Academy
- Hero K12
- 7 Mindsets
- EQKidz
- 3DBear
- JHasHeart
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social and Emotional L
