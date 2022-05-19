Technology

IoT in Construction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of IoT in Construction in Global, including the following market information:

Global IoT in Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IoT in Construction market was valued at 11110 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 27490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IoT in Construction include Caterpilla, Oracle, Hitachi, CalAmp, Sigfox and Autodesk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IoT in Construction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IoT in Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

    • Hardware

 

    • Software

 

    • Services

Global IoT in Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IoT in Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

    • Remote Operations

 

    • Safety Management

 

    • Fleet Management

 

    • Predictive Maintenance

 

    • Others

Global IoT in Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IoT in Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

    • North America

 

    • US

 

    • Canada

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • U.K.

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Benelux

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • South America

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Argentina

 

    • Rest of South America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Israel

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

    • Key companies IoT in Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

 

    • Key companies IoT in Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

    • Caterpilla

 

    • Oracle

 

    • Hitachi

 

    • CalAmp

 

    • Sigfox

 

    • Autodesk

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IoT in Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IoT in Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IoT in Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IoT in Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IoT in Construction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IoT in Construction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IoT in Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IoT in Construction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IoT in Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IoT in Construction Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Construction Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IoT in Construction Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IoT in Construction Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global IoT in Const

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
