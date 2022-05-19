Cooking Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cooking Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cooking Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cooking Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cooking Software include Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, VMWare, IBM, DVO Enterprises, EGS Enggist and Mariner Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cooking Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cooking Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cooking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Global Cooking Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cooking Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

House



Commercial



Others



Global Cooking Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cooking Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cooking Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Cooking Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft



SAP



Adobe



VMWare



IBM



DVO Enterprises



EGS Enggist



Mariner Software



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cooking Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cooking Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cooking Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cooking Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cooking Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cooking Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cooking Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cooking Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cooking Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Cooking Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cooking Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cooking Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cooking Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Cooking Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

