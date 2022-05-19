Global SiC Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global SiC Powder market was valued at 83.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon Carbide has properties remarkably similar to those of diamond – it is one of the lightest, hardest, and strongest technical ceramic materials and has exceptional thermal conductivity, resistance to acids, and low thermal expansion. Silicon Carbide is an excellent material to use when physical wear is an important consideration because it exhibits good erosion and abrasive resistance, making it useful in a variety of applications. Silicon carbide (SiC) powders are compatible with a wide range of materials.The SiC Powder industry can be broken down into several segments, Nano SiC, Sub-micron SiC, etc. Across the world, the major players cover Fiven, Fujimi Corporation, etc.

Note: the report covers powder product with particle size less than 100?m. Market concentration of Silicon Carbide is medium, with top 10 players takes global revenue share of around 65% in 2019. Leading players like Nanomakers, Washington Mills, Fujimi and Höganäs have broad product range and downstream applications. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are major consumption region of SiC powder, with a combined revenue share of nearly 98% in 2019. The market of Silicon Carbide powder can be broadly classified as Sintered Parts, Filling Material, etc in terms of application field. Sintered Parts is the major application of SiC powders. The market of Silicon Carbide powder can be classified as Nano SiC (?100nm), Sub-micron SiC (0.1-1?m) and Other (1-100 ?m) in terms of diameter.

By Market Verdors:

Nanomakers

Washington Mills

Fujimi

Höganäs

Fiven

Pacific Rundum

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hefei Kaier Nano Energy Technology

Jicheng Advanced Ceramics

Hefei ZhongHang Namometer Technology Development

Hongwu International

By Types:

Nano SiC (No More Than 100nm)

Sub-micron SiC (0.1-1?m)

By Applications:

Sintered Parts

Filling Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SiC Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SiC Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Nano SiC (No More Than 100nm)

1.4.3 Sub-micron SiC (0.1-1?m)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SiC Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Sintered Parts

1.5.3 Filling Material

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global SiC Powder Market

1.8.1 Global SiC Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SiC Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global SiC Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global SiC Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers SiC Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global SiC Powder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SiC Powder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America SiC Powder Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America SiC Powder Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

