Active Magnesium Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Active magnesium oxide is widely used in chloroprene rubber, butyl rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber, fluoro rubber, adhesives, composites, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Active Magnesium Oxide in global, including the following market information:
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Active Magnesium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Active Magnesium Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active-150 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Active Magnesium Oxide include Nippo, Konoshima, Henan Qianghong, Meishen, Lihe Fenti, Houying Group and Xingtai Kaimei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Active Magnesium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Active-150
- Active-120
- Active-80
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Plastic & Rubber Industry
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Paints & Inks
- Pulp & Paper Industry
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Active Magnesium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Active Magnesium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Active Magnesium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Active Magnesium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Active Magnesium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nippo
- Konoshima
- Henan Qianghong
- Meishen
- Lihe Fenti
- Houying Group
- Xingtai Kaimei
