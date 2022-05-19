Technology

Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Quartz materials (quartz bell jars, quartz tubes, photomask substrates, quartz rings, quartz cleaning boxes, quartz flower baskets, quartz boats, etc.) are important materials for semiconductor manufacturing, and their applications throughout the wafer manufacturing process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quartz Materials in Semiconductors in global, including the following market information:

Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Quartz Materials in Semiconductors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fused Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quartz Materials in Semiconductors include Sibelco, Covia Holdings, The Quartz Corp, Mineracao Santa Rosa, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, Nordic Mining, GrapheneSolar Technologies, Tosoh and Heraeus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quartz Materials in Semiconductors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Fused Silica
  • High Purity Quartz Sand
  • Other

Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Quartz Bell
  • Quartz Tube
  • Photomask Substrate
  • Quartz Ring
  • Quartz Cleaning Box
  • Quartz Flower Basket
  • Basket Quartz Boat
  • Other

Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Quartz Materials in Semiconductors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Quartz Materials in Semiconductors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Quartz Materials in Semiconductors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Quartz Materials in Semiconductors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Quartz Materials in Semiconductors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Sibelco
  • Covia Holdings
  • The Quartz Corp
  • Mineracao Santa Rosa
  • Jiangsu Pacific Quartz
  • Nordic Mining
  • GrapheneSolar Technologies
  • Tosoh
  • Heraeus
  • Momentive
  • QSIL
  • Feilihua

