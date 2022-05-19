Technology

Life Science Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Life Science Equipment are helpful in improving the quality and standard of life, and have applications in health, agriculture, medicine, and the pharmaceutical and food science industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Life Science Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Life Science Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Life Science Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Life Science Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Life Science Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spectroscopy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Life Science Equipment include Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Perkinelmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker and Waters Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Life Science Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Life Science Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Life Science Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Spectroscopy
  • Chromatography
  • Flow Cytometry
  • NGS
  • PCR
  • Microscopy

Global Life Science Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Life Science Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Pharma-Biotech Companies
  • Food and Beverage Industry
  • Hospitals

Global Life Science Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Life Science Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Life Science Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Life Science Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Life Science Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Life Science Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Danaher
  • Perkinelmer
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • BD
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Bruker
  • Waters Corporation
  • Eppendorf AG
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • Merck KGaA
  • Qiagen
  • Horiba
  • Eppendorf

