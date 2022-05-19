Special Effects (SFX) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Special effects (SFX) software are primarily employed to apply mechanical effects and optical effects on video content. Among these, mechanical effects are often applied during live-action shooting. While, optical effects are rendered post-production of the content.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Special Effects (SFX) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Special Effects (SFX) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Special Effects (SFX) Software include Adobe Systems, Aptech, Autodesk, BORIS FX, FXhome Limited, headus (metamorphosis) Pty Ltd, Pixologic, Red Giant and Side FX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Special Effects (SFX) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise



Cloud-based



Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Movies



Television Shows



Advertisements



Gaming



Simulation



Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Special Effects (SFX) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Special Effects (SFX) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Adobe Systems



Aptech



Autodesk



BORIS FX



FXhome Limited



headus (metamorphosis) Pty Ltd



Pixologic



Red Giant



Side FX



Telestream



The Foundry Visionmongers Limited



Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Special Effects (SFX) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Special Effects (SFX) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Special Effects (SFX) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Special Effects (SFX) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Special Effects (SFX) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Special Effects (SFX) Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

